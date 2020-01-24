Cricket
IPL 2020: Know salary of MS Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings players, purse remaining, costliest buy

By
IPL 2020: Know the salary of Chennai Super Kings players
IPL 2020: Know the salary of Chennai Super Kings players

Bengaluru, January 24: The IPL 2020 is closing in on us and the auction held in December last year had helped the eight teams to give a final shape to their squad. Of course, the auction was a rather low-key affair with budget restrictions in place but still there were a few big buys. Chennai Super Kings, though limited by salary cap, joined the group splurging for Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla.

Here MyKhel is looking at the CSK players' salary, remaining purse etc.

1. Players' salary

Chennai Super Kings have 24 players for IPL 2020. Let's look at their salary.

1. MS Dhoni: Retained: Rs 15 crore.

2. Suresh Raina: Retained: Rs 11 crore

3. Kedar Jadhav: Retained: Rs 7.80 crore

4. Ravindra Jadeja: Retained: Rs 7 crore

5. Piyush Chawla: Bought: Rs 6.75 crore

6. Dwayne Bravo: Retained: 6.40 crore

7. Sam Curran: Bought: Rs 5.50 crore

8. Karn Sharma: Retained: Rs 5 crore

9. Shane Watson: Retained: Rs 4 crore

10. Shardul Thakur: Retained: Rs 2.60 crore

11. Ambati Rayudu: Retained: Rs 2.20 crore

12. Harbhajan Singh: Retained: Rs 2 crore

13. Josh Hazlewood: Bought: Rs 2 crore

14. M Vijay: Retained: Rs 2 crore

15. Faf du Plessis: Retained: Rs 1.6 crore

16. Imran Tahir: Retained: Rs 1 crore

17. Deepak Chahar: Retained: Rs 80 lakh

18. Lungi Ngidi: Retained: Rs 50 lakh

19. Mitchell Santner: Retained: Rs 50 lakh

20. KM Asif: Retained: Rs 40 lakh

21. Monu Kumar: Retained: Rs 20 lakh

22. N Jagadeesan: Retained: Rs 20 lakh

23. Sai Kishore: Bought: Rs 20 lakh

24. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 20 lakh.

2. The purse remaining

After the auction Chennai Super Kings have left with Rs 15 lakh. And now they have a total of 24 players with 8 of them overseas.

3. Players bought from auction

Chennai Super Kings bought only four players from the IPL 2020 auction retaining the majority of players from 2019. England all-rounder Sam Curran, veteran India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and uncapped TN spinner R Sai Kishore were the players they bought.

4. The costliest buy

Piyush Chawla was the costliest player they bought from the auction at Rs 6.75 crore.

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
