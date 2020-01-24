IPL 2020: Know salary of MS Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings players, purse remaining, costliest buy

1. Players' salary
Chennai Super Kings have 24 players for IPL 2020. Let's look at their salary.
1. MS Dhoni: Retained: Rs 15 crore.
2. Suresh Raina: Retained: Rs 11 crore
3. Kedar Jadhav: Retained: Rs 7.80 crore
4. Ravindra Jadeja: Retained: Rs 7 crore
5. Piyush Chawla: Bought: Rs 6.75 crore
6. Dwayne Bravo: Retained: 6.40 crore
7. Sam Curran: Bought: Rs 5.50 crore
8. Karn Sharma: Retained: Rs 5 crore
9. Shane Watson: Retained: Rs 4 crore
10. Shardul Thakur: Retained: Rs 2.60 crore
11. Ambati Rayudu: Retained: Rs 2.20 crore
12. Harbhajan Singh: Retained: Rs 2 crore
13. Josh Hazlewood: Bought: Rs 2 crore
14. M Vijay: Retained: Rs 2 crore
15. Faf du Plessis: Retained: Rs 1.6 crore
16. Imran Tahir: Retained: Rs 1 crore
17. Deepak Chahar: Retained: Rs 80 lakh
18. Lungi Ngidi: Retained: Rs 50 lakh
19. Mitchell Santner: Retained: Rs 50 lakh
20. KM Asif: Retained: Rs 40 lakh
21. Monu Kumar: Retained: Rs 20 lakh
22. N Jagadeesan: Retained: Rs 20 lakh
23. Sai Kishore: Bought: Rs 20 lakh
24. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 20 lakh.
2. The purse remaining
After the auction Chennai Super Kings have left with Rs 15 lakh. And now they have a total of 24 players with 8 of them overseas.
3. Players bought from auction
Chennai Super Kings bought only four players from the IPL 2020 auction retaining the majority of players from 2019. England all-rounder Sam Curran, veteran India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and uncapped TN spinner R Sai Kishore were the players they bought.
4. The costliest buy
Piyush Chawla was the costliest player they bought from the auction at Rs 6.75 crore.