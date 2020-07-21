IPL 2020: Know the path ahead for BCCI in organising the IPL 13

Even though BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly expressed the desire to stage the IPL 2020 in India itself, that looks quite unlikely with the Covid 19 showing little signs of flattening, especially in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, all important destinations as far as the IPL is concerned.

In this context, the BCCI is seriously mulling to take the IPL 2020 out of the country and UAE has emerged as the front-runner to host the tournament. But for that the governing body will have to obtain necessary permissions from the India Government, Ministry of External Affairs headed by S Jaishankar, Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah and Union Health Ministry headed by Harsh Vardhan.

The BCCI could soon be convening the IPL Governing Council to discuss all these issues. "We are discussing these areas informally for some time. But now we have a clarity about the T20 World Cup which has now been postponed. It was a delayed decision but since the call has been taken we can now go ahead with planning for the IPL at the earliest," said IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel.

The indication from the BCCI officials is that the IPL Governing Council could meet early next week and a plan of action including approaching the India Government will be framed in the meeting.

The official said now they have two months free, a decision about the IPL 2020 date, schedule and logistics will be arrived at the IPL GC meeting. The official said there might not be much change to the schedule because the BCCI has enough time at their disposal.

As of now, the IPL 2020 is indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.