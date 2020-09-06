IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming

The 13th edition of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19.

The season, which was originally scheduled to start in March, will see a blockbuster match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings set the ball rolling for the T20 extravaganza. The IPL will be held across three venues in the UAE, i.e. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, will be bidding for their third title in the upcoming edition. KKR will begin their campaign in Abu Dhabi, when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23rd in an evening match.

The Kolkata team will play five afternoon matches. While they face the Mumbai team in their opener, they will end their group stage against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon match in Dubai.

In this edition there will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the evening match starting at 7:30pm IST.

Here is the schedule of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition.

KKR Schedule (All timings, IST):

Date Venue Match Timing September 23: Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians 7:30pm September 26: Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30pm September 30: Dubai: Rajasthan Royals: 7:30pm October 3: Sharjah: Delhi Capitals: 7:30pm October 7: Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings: 7:30pm October 10: Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab: 3:30pm October 12: Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7:30pm October 16: Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians: 7:30pm October 18: Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3:30pm October 21: Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7:30pm October 24: Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals: 3:30pm October 26: Sharjah: Kings XI Punjab: 3:30pm October 29: Dubai: Chennai Super Kings: 7:30pm November 1: Dubai: Rajasthan Royals: 3:30pm

Live Streaming: All matches will be live streamed on Disney Hotstar

Live Telecast: Live on Star Sports Network

KKR Full Squad: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik.