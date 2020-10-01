IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Match 13 Updates: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Bengaluru, Oct. 1: Defending champions Mumbai Indians did not get their season off to an ideal start, and will be eyeing a win, when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have won only match each this season, while they have lost two each. The two teams have also been involved in a Super Over this season, which both Mumbai and Punjab have lost. Both teams are heading into the game on the back of heartbreaking losses.

Mumbai began their season with a loss to Chennai Super Kings. But the champs bounced back with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. But they once again failed to notch up a win in their next match as they lost to the Virat Kohli-led RCB. Rohit Sharma and co. head into Thursday's match on the back of two losses and one win.

The Punjab team has also scripted a similar story till now. After losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan. KXIP have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In their two losses, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments.

Both teams will hope to get back into the tournament and bounce back with convincing wins.

Here, mykhel brings you the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match updates:

Watch 👇📽️ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020 Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams, coming on the back of heartbreaking losses, will look to bounce back with a convincing win, when they clash in match no. 13 of the ongoing season of the IPL.