IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

Abu Dhabi, October 30: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in an IPL 2020 match, here on Friday (October 30).

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the KL Rahul-led KXIP after a string of losses earlier in the tournament. They have managed to weave together five consecutive wins against the top four sides in the tournament, infusing life into their campaign.

They are in fourth position with 12 points from as many games, while the Royals have slumped to the penultimate spot with 10 points having suffered seven defeats from 12 outings and can't afford any more slip up.

1. Teams News - Kings XI Punjab The Punjab outfit would expect their skipper Rahul, the leading run-scorer of the tournament, to fire in the crucial game after three underwhelming performances with the bat. The addition of Chris Gayle has done wonders for the team's confidence. It is to be seen if Mayank Agarwal, who missed two games with a bruised knee, returns to the side. In his absence, Mandeep Singh revelled in the role of an opener with a match-winning unbeaten 66 in the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab's bowling, which has been their weakest link throughout the tournament, has been exceptional in their recent wins, choking the opposition for runs. 2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals The Royals will also be high on confidence after their morale boosting win over table toppers Mumbai and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. The biggest positive for the Royals is Ben Stokes roaring back to form after rusty displays in previous five outings. The English all-rounder, who has been elevated to the role of opener, smashed an unbeaten 107 to help seal a seven-wicket win over Mumbai earlier this week. Sanju Samson is also back among runs, while Jos Buttler has looked erratic. That skipper Steve Smith is in the middle of a lean patch will augur well for KXIP. The Jofra Archer-led bowling attack has looked ordinary. The Barbados-born English pacer, who is having a stellar individual season with 17 wickets from 12 matches with an economy of 6.71, has done most of the heavy lifting with the ball without adequate support from the rest of the bowlers. 3. Playing XI Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal (if fit), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankeet Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi. 4. Dream11 KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi. 5. Head to head Rajasthan and Punjab have played 20 times against each other and the former holds a slender 11-9 edge. 6. Match details Date: October 30 Time: 7.30 PM IST Live telecast: Star Sports Networks Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP