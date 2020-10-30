IPL 2020: Last 12 balls you don’t have to think too much, just see the ball and hit well: Jadeja

Dubai International Stadium witnessed another thrilling match as Chennai beat Kolkata in a last-ball thriller.

In a match that swung both ways, the Super Kings needed 10 off the final over to win. Young Kamlesh Nagarkoti started off the final over well, restricting Jadeja and Curran. Needing seven off the last two deliveries, Jadeja hit the youngster for two maximums to seal the game in Chennai’s favour.

Jadeja’s blistering 31 off 11 saw Chennai clinch their fifth win of the season. Following the win, Jadeja said he was hitting well in the nets and he wanted to hit like that in the game.

“I was hitting it well in the nets and just wanted to do that again. The last 12 balls you don’t have to think too much. Just see the ball and hit the ball well. I was just looking to keep my shape and back my strength.

“I knew if they bowl in my arc, I could hit the six, it was simple. When you play good competitive cricket and win matches for your team, you always feel happy,” Jadeja said at the post match presentation ceremony.

Though the win will not change Chennai’s position on the table, as they are out of the playoff race, CSK did hurt KKR’s chances of qualifying. Moreover, KKR’s loss sealed Mumbai Indians playoff berth for the ongoing edition.