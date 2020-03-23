IPL 2020: The tournament likely to be pushed further behind the April 15 deadline

The BCCI, eight IPL teams, BCCI officials and various other stakeholders were expected to have a video conference to discuss the future of the IPL on Tuesday (March 24) and the India Today reported that a decision in that regard might be taken by this month end after monitoring the health situation.

The Central Government has ordered lockdown of more than 70 districts in the country including Bengaluru, a prominent IPL centre till month end to tackle the Coronavirus menace. And further to that, several states have locked down their borders to discourage people from taking inter-state travel and this too could hamper the IPL.

The IPL Governing Council and the BCCI are working closely with the teams on the way forward and are mulling options like conducting the IPL in the July-September window or a curtailed IPL in the same window or a bit later.

The BCCI is also awaiting further health advisories from the Central Government to take a final call on the IPL 2020.