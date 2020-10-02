IPL 2020: Match 16: DC vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live

Hence the Capitals will be eager to get back to winning ways while the Knight Riders will be keen to continue their momentum. You can join the fun through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips, head to head information etc.

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals could not chase down a very gettable 163 against Hyderabad and they will be a disappointed lot. They faltered against Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar big time, losing wickets at regular intervals. There might not be too many changes in the squad except the introduction of Ajinkya Rahane and he could walk in for Shimron Hetmyer who is yet to hit the top gear. Otherwise, the Delhi have a top and settled unit.

2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

After an initial stuttering the Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have find a way to win matches. They have won two matches in a row against Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals. Dinesh Karthik seemed to be in charge of the team more firmly and what he now needs is a good score against his name. Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana etc have led the batting charge at various times and Pat Cummins seemed to have returned to his best after a forgettable first match. They are also served fine by two young Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti and spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The missing link is the poor form of Sunil Narine as he has been struggling as opener.

3. Playing XI

Kolkata Knigtht Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer (Ajinkya Rahane), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

4. Dream11

Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kagiso Rabada.

5. Head to Head

The KKR and DC have locked horns 24 times in the IPL with the Kolkata outfit holding a 13-10 edge and one match was abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 3

Time: 7.30 PM

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP