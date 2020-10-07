IPL 2020: Match 22: SRH vs KXIP: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live Streaming

Bengaluru, October 7: The struggling Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in an IPL 2020 clash on Thursday (October 8). The Kings XI are at the rock bottom of the points table with just two points from five matches, while the Hyderabad side is on the sixth slot with four points from 5 games.
A win is absolutely necessary for both the teams and the desperation can lead to a high-voltage clash. Join the fun using the MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips and other details like possible playing XI etc.
1. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers, who are blessed with a strong top order comprising Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, will look to exploit a low-on-confidence KXIP's bowling unit. Warner and his men were handed a 34-run defeat by the Mumbai Indians
Having lost their opening two games due to the middle order, Sunrisers addressed the issue by bringing in Williamson to the playing XI at the expense of an all-round option. Skipper Warner backed youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to fill in for the fifth bowler and the risk paid off as the former champions won two games on the trot.
However, the Orange Army was dealt a massive blow when senior paacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh muscle injury. Pressure will be on T Natarajan and Rashid Khan to take wickets and contain runs at the same time.
2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab
KXIP's strength has been in a formidable opening duo. Skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this year, scoring two fifties and a century, while Mayank Agarwal also has a half-century and a ton to his credit. The two have done the heavy-lifting for the team. Nicholas Pooran has also looked sharp but Glenn Maxwell is yet to fire. But despite the solid batting performances, KXIP have been unable to win because of their disappointing bowling attack. Apart from Mohammed Shami, all the other bowlers have failed to take wickets, conceding far too many runs in death overs.
3. Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rasheed Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell (Chris Gayle), Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami.
4. Dream11
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Priyam Garg, Sheldon Cottrell, Rasheed Khan, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami.
5. Head to head
Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other 14 times and the Hyderabad outfit holds a 10-4 edge
6. Match details
Match date: October 8
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.