IPL 2020: Match 22: SRH vs KXIP: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live Streaming

A win is absolutely necessary for both the teams and the desperation can lead to a high-voltage clash. Join the fun using the MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips and other details like possible playing XI etc.

1. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers, who are blessed with a strong top order comprising Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, will look to exploit a low-on-confidence KXIP's bowling unit. Warner and his men were handed a 34-run defeat by the Mumbai Indians

Having lost their opening two games due to the middle order, Sunrisers addressed the issue by bringing in Williamson to the playing XI at the expense of an all-round option. Skipper Warner backed youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to fill in for the fifth bowler and the risk paid off as the former champions won two games on the trot.

However, the Orange Army was dealt a massive blow when senior paacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh muscle injury. Pressure will be on T Natarajan and Rashid Khan to take wickets and contain runs at the same time.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

KXIP's strength has been in a formidable opening duo. Skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this year, scoring two fifties and a century, while Mayank Agarwal also has a half-century and a ton to his credit. The two have done the heavy-lifting for the team. Nicholas Pooran has also looked sharp but Glenn Maxwell is yet to fire. But despite the solid batting performances, KXIP have been unable to win because of their disappointing bowling attack. Apart from Mohammed Shami, all the other bowlers have failed to take wickets, conceding far too many runs in death overs.

3. Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rasheed Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell (Chris Gayle), Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Priyam Garg, Sheldon Cottrell, Rasheed Khan, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami.

5. Head to head

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other 14 times and the Hyderabad outfit holds a 10-4 edge

6. Match details

Match date: October 8

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP