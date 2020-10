IPL 2020: Match 23: RR vs DC: Preview: Rajasthan look for edge over Delhi in lucky venue Sharjah

The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats.

Now, back to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan will take inspiration from their two big wins here to turn things around against a dominant Delhi. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi have looked solid in all three departments, winning four out of their five matches. For Rajasthan, time is running out as they still have not been able to find their best playing XI.

While the return of Ben Stokes will give them hope but the England allrounder is currently in quarantine and will be available only after October 11.

The sudden loss of form of skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson -- who did bulk of the scoring in the first two matches, is as much a reason for their failure as the lack of runs from the Indian batsmen in the team.

RR did try to rejig their line-up against Mumbai Indians by including young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Kartik Tyagi and Ankit Rajpoot in the playing XI but it didn't change their fortunes.

While Jaiswal was out for a second-ball duck at the top, Rajpoot went for 42 in his three overs but young Tyagi showed promise with his one for 36. The good news for RR is the return to form of opener Jos Buttler, who scored a fine 44-ball 70 in their last game.

In bowling, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran have been left to do the heavy lifting, while spinner Rahul Tewatia has not been to produce the breakthroughs consistently. Delhi, on the other hand, have been a well-oiled machine, boosting of a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen. While skipper Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well.

Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL so far.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to. Harshal Patel, as Ishant Sharma's replacement, did well against Kolkata Knight Riders with 2 for 34 but he conceded 43 in their last match. A fit-again Ravichandran Ashwin, who replaced injured Amit Mishra, also returned with one wicket for 26 in his comeback game.

Match time: 7.30 PM IST