IPL 2020: Match 28: RCB vs KKR: Kohli, De Villiers, Morgan and Narine chase milestones

While, RCB enter Monday's game on the back of their 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings, KKR are also fresh from a thrilling victory over Kings XI Punjab.

After Virat Kohli-led from the front with the bat, RCB bowlers followed up with a fine job to seal their seal victory in their last outing. That result meant a fouth win of the season for RCB, who have aslo beaten Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, Match 28, Preview: Kolkata fret over Russell injury as they take on a resurgent Bangalore

KKR, meanwhile, will be targeting a hat-trick of wins, after beating KXIP and CSK in their last two games. The Dinesh Karthik-led unit squeezed out both the wins on the back of their extremely disciplined bowling in the middle overs and at the death.

Both fourth-placed RCB and third-placed KKR will look to move up the points table with a win and to do that they will depend on their star performers like Kohli, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Pat Cummins to name a few.

While both teams, tied with 8 points will look for a win, many players will look to reach milestones during the match. Here are the players who are approaching milestones:

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to set up their win over CSK and scored 50 of those runs in singles and doubles. Virat Kohli has scored over 200 runs in his last three outings and he will be itching to continue his scoring-spree when he takes the field today.

Kohli became the first player to score 5500 IPL runs earlier in tournament and in a batsman's paradise, he will eye more milestones as he needs 3 sixes to complete 200 sixes and 7 fours to complete 500 fours in IPL.

AB de Villiers

The former South Africa captain completed 4500 IPL runs earlier in the torunament and along with Kohli has been the fulcrum in RCB's success. The wicketkeeper now approaches another milestone as he requires 3 catches to complete 100 IPL catches.

Sunil Narine

The West Indian mystery spinner may be restricted from bowling after being reported for suspect bowling action, but that won't stop him from swiveling the bat. Apart from his tight bowling, Narine has been considered a danger with the bat in the T20 format especially in the leagues across the world. And he is not far from a milestones as he needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes.

Eoin Morgan

The England captain may have not delivered to his standards yet, but has been an advantage to KKR with his leadership ability. He completed 1000 IPL runs in the last encounter and is on the verge of another as he is 5 sixes away from completing 50 IPL sixes.

Andre Russell

While the big West Indian all-rounder is a doubtful starter for KKR after injuring himself, but if he plays, he will look to clear a milestone as he requires another 45 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.

Dale Steyn

Due to the limit of overseas players in team, the South African quick has been out of the side. But if he plays, he has chance of completing a milestone as he needs 3 wickets to reach 100 IPL wickets.