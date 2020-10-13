IPL 2020: Match 29: SRH vs CSK: Warner, Dhoni, Williamson, Du Plessis chase milestones

While Sunrisers look to bounce back from a defeat in their last match, Super Kings, who have won just two of seven matches, will look to end a two-match losing run and get their season back on track before it's too late.

David Warner-led SRH, who have won three of their seven matches, defeated CSK in the reverse fixture after the three-time champions failed to chase down a target, which has been a recurring issue for MS Dhoni's side this season.

CSK, who have never batted first so far this season, have failed to chase a score in five of their seven attempts, but interestingly their two wins also came when they were chasing a score. So, Dhoni and co will hope the toss ends in their favour and for a change they can bat first.

In Tuesday's match both teams will look for a win to move up the points table, while many players will look to put on a good performance to ensure their team ends victorious. There are many top T20 talent on show today with some chasing personal records in the IPL.

Here are the players who are chasing milestones coming into SRH vs CSK:

MS Dhoni

The CSK skipper may have not looked the best with the bat this season, but his wicketkeeping ability hasn't faded one bit. He has been at his agile best, taking some stunning catches and being involved in run outs or stumpings. He, earlier, this season joined the 4500 IPL runs club and also became the most capped IPL player. And now he chases one more milestone as he needs one more dismissal to complete 150 IPL dismissals.

David Warner

The SRH skipper narrowly missed out on his third successive fifty in the IPL 2020 when his side faced RR in their last game. While he completed 3500 runs for SRH, Warner missed out on another milestone in the last game. However, Warner will have a chance to achieve that feat in Tuesday's match as he is just 19 runs short off joining the IPL 5000 runs club.

Kane Williamson

The Kiwi batsman has shown glimpses of his class this season, although he hasn't spent much time in the middle to replicate his displays from previous seasons. Despite not being known for his six-hitting ability, Williamson is all set to achieve a milestone for maximums in IPL. He is now 3 sixes from completing 50 IPL sixes for SRH.

Dwayne Bravo

The West Indies all-rounder, who completed 150 IPL wickets earlier this season, is closing in on another milestone. This time he appraoches a milestone with the bat and will look to achieve that feat, but only if he gets an opportunity to bat. Bravo needs 10 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.

Sandeep Sharma

The Punjab pacer has been stuck in his attempt to achieve this milestone for a while now. He needs three more wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets.

Faf du Plessis

The former South African skipper completed 2000 IPL runs earlier this season. The in-form CSK batsman, who is third in the orange cap race with 307 runs, which include three fifties, is now 54 runs short off 2000 IPL runs for CSK.