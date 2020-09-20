IPL 2020: Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 tips, Playing 11 details

Be a part of the excitement through the fantasy tips offered by MyKhel for Dream11 and with other details at hand.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore wear a new look for IPL 2020 with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich leading the strategy room. But the onus will be on skipper Virat Kohli to lead the team into a new path, and erase years of disappointment. Kohli has been at the helm of RCB since 2011 and they are not able to land the title yet. In comparison, Rohit Sharma, who had taken over the reins at Mumbai Indians in 2013, has led them to four titles in seven seasons. Hence, Kohli will be eager to join the list of captains who have won the IPL titles.

2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner is back at the helm after moving away for Kane Williamson in IPL 2018 and 2019. Warner was not considered for lead role because of his involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering saga but last year the Australian left-hander was the leading the run-scorer in the IPL. Responsibility has always spurred Warner and the Sunrisers will be hoping that he will do an encore or even better. Hyderabad has slight edge over Bangalore winning 9 of the 15 encounters till date and they will be eager to maintain that.

3. Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

4. Dream11

Aaron Finch, David Warner, AB de Villiers (wk), Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

5. Match details

Date: September 21

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP