IPL 2020 Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 tips, Playing XI, Form guide, Match details

1. Team News: Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century.

Both Kohli and Aaron Finch looked good and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man in the RCB bowling attack. However, RCB will miss the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris who has picked up a side-strain.

Umesh Yadav continues to leak runs in the IPL and going by his showing in the first game, he could be replaced by Mohammad Siraj. It remains to be seen if the team can fit in England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the middle-order. With Josh Phillippe being chosen as the specialist wicketkeeper batsman to start with, Ali can only replace Dale Steyn in the eleven.

2. Team news: Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI began the IPL 2020 with a defeat against Delhi Capitals. Mayank Agarwal looked in imperious touch but was gutted to not be able to get his team over the line with just one run required to win. Skipper KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran will be expected to step up. Big hitter Chris Gayle, who was left out of the opener for better balance in the eleven, could be back and batting all-rounder Jimmy Neesham could also be given a chance.

KXIP's bowling is spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, who proved his high worth in the team's opener. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will go into the game more confident, having impressed against Delhi Capitals.

3. Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe (Wk), Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav/Mohammad Siraj, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran (Chris Gayle), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

4. Dream11

Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (Wk), Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

5. Form Guide

Kings XI Punjab: Played 1: Lost: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Played 1: Won: 1

6. Match details

Date: September 24

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP