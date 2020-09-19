IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: All you need to know: Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians in IPL Clasico

The two most successful teams in the IPL have faced each other 28 times with MI holding an edge over CSK as they have won 17 games and lost 11.

"Playing against CSK is always fun, we enjoy that battle. But when we play the game, it is just another opposition for us and that is how we want to move forward and not get overawed by the opposition," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said it is a clash between the two most loved teams of the tournament.

"It has become a game which people look forward to. MI and CSK are the two franchises that are most loved by the fans and that's how it (clash) has become special," said Hardik.

"I don't now, we all will get our A-game out when we are playing against CSK and I wish we always do that," he added.

In their last meeting in the 2019 IPL final, Mumbai Indians had won the match by one run to clinch the title for a record fourth time.

1. Match details

Date: September 19

Time: 7.30 PM

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP

2. Playing XIs

Possible Playing XI, Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Possible Playing XI, Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.