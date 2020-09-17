IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Best playing XI of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, live telecast, live streaming, India timing

It could prove to be an explosive match as their rivalry is intense and have some stars who can lit up the stage with impeccable performances. Here's a look at the possible XIs for both CSK and MI for the opening clash.

Both the team have missed some frontline players ahead of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings do not have Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons. Mumbai, on the other hand, will not have the services of Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who has stayed back in Colombo to attend to his ailing father.

1. Mumbai Indians

The champions would field skipper Rohit Sharma at the totem pole position and South African Quinton de Kock should be partnering him. Young and promising wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan, veteran Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, West Indian Kieron Pollard and all-rounder Hardik Pandya should constitute the middle-order. Krunal Pandya, leggie Rahul Chahar and pace trio of Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult should bring up the tail.

Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

2. Chennai Super Kings

The absence of Raina will force them to make a slight tweak to the line-up and they should be adding veteran opener M Vijay to the 11 and push Ambati Rayudu down to No 3.

Possible Playing XI: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

3. Match details

Date: September 19

Time: 7.30 PM

Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP