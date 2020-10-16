IPL 2020: MI vs KKR, Match 32: Rohit, Russell, Boult and Morgan chase these milestones

While MI have five wins against their name from seven games, KKR have thus far secured four victories from seven matches in the IPL 2020.

In the reverse fixture, MI had come out on top against KKR on the back of their skipper Rohit Sharma's 45-ball 70. While the defending champions will be keen to secure another win, KKR will be looking to bounce back and seek revenge.

IPl 2020: Match 32: MI vs KKR: Preview: Mumbai Indians eye top spot, Kolkata revival

There will be many top players in action on Friday (October 16) and the likes of Rohit, Trent Boult, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, who took over the captaincy recently will all be chasing personal milestones heading into MI vs KKR:

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai skipper, who has two fifties to his name so far this season, hasn't lived up to his reputation yet. However, he surpassed many milestones during the course of the season. He became the third player to join the 5000 IPL runs club and also became the second most capped player in IPL. Now he eyes another record as he requires 56 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians.

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer has been on top form this season, forming a great partnership with James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians. He is currently sixth in the Purple Cap race with 11 wickets and is inching closer to a milestone. The left-arm pacer needs 1 wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets.

Andre Russell

The big-hitting all-rounder has not lived upto his reputation as yet this season especially with the bat. If he had, Russell would have achieved these milestones very early in the tournament. TheWest Indies star needs 29 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs. He also resquires 87 runs to complete 1500 runs for KKR in IPL.

Eoin Morgan

Morgan has been someone that KKR have banked on to put in important contributions and the England limited-overs skipper has lived up to his reputation. He will once again be the someone that KKR will turn to against MI. With more responsbility as the new KKR skipper, Morgan chases a milestone as he requires 5 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes.

Other players who are close to milestones

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is 61 runs short off 1000 IPL runs and 5 wickets short off 50 IPL wickets. Ishan Kishan needs two sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes. KKR's Sunil Narine, if he plays, needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes.