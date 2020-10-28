IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Will Rohit Sharma play today as his IPL future goes in doubt

1. When was Rohit's fitness report submitted?

The BCCI physio Nitin Patel had submitted the fitness report of all players, including Rohit, a day before the selection committee under Sunil Joshi selected the squads to tour Australia. Nitin had made it clear that Rohit will not be available for selection. In the process, the BCCI had announced that Rohit along with Ishant Sharma would be monitored by the BCCI medical team in the coming days. The selectors had also announced KL Rahul as the vice-captain of India's ODI and T20I squads.

2. What's the Rohit Sharma controversy?

Soon after the team selection and the BCCI making it public through a mail that Rohit would not be a part of the India squads to tour Australia, the Mumbai Indians tweeted a video and picture of their captain training at nets. In the video, though did not mention the date or time in it, Rohit was seen batting without any obvious discomfort. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had asked the BCCI to bring in more clarity on the fitness status of Rohit and all other injured players like Ishant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar etc. To add to the fracas, the BCCI had also named injured Mayank Agarwal too in all the three squads.

3. Will Rohit play in the IPL 2020?

There is a bit of uncertainty in that regard. It can be safely assumed that Rohit will not play in Wednesday's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. After this, the MI will have two more fixtures on October 31 and November 3 and there were speculations that Rohit might just return for that final league match. But right, now that too look a remote possibility as Rohit might have to skip the remaining part of the IPL 2020.

4. Will Rohit go to Australia?

As of now, Rohit needs three weeks rest and the recovery period might collide with the white ball leg of India's tour to Australia. Rohit could fly out to Australia at a later date but at this point it could be a few days ahead of the Test series, starting in mid-December in Adelaide.