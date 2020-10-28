Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Will Rohit Sharma play today as his IPL future goes in doubt

By
Rohit Sharma is suffering from a hamstring injury on his left leg
Rohit Sharma is suffering from a hamstring injury on his left leg

Dubai, October 28: Did Rohit Sharma defy the BCCI physio Nitin Patel's report on him? Patel had issued a fitness report on Rohit a day ahead of the India squads selection to tour Australia, asking the Mumbai Indians skipper to take rest for three weeks more after suffering an injury to his left hamstring.

Rohit has so far missed two IPL 2020 games and the opener is in doubt for Wednesday's (October 28) match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both RCB and MI have 14 points in their kitty, and are eyeing to seal a berth in the IPL 2020 play-offs.

Here are some details on Rohit Sharma's fitness.

1. When was Rohit's fitness report submitted?

1. When was Rohit's fitness report submitted?

The BCCI physio Nitin Patel had submitted the fitness report of all players, including Rohit, a day before the selection committee under Sunil Joshi selected the squads to tour Australia. Nitin had made it clear that Rohit will not be available for selection. In the process, the BCCI had announced that Rohit along with Ishant Sharma would be monitored by the BCCI medical team in the coming days. The selectors had also announced KL Rahul as the vice-captain of India's ODI and T20I squads.

2. What's the Rohit Sharma controversy?

2. What's the Rohit Sharma controversy?

Soon after the team selection and the BCCI making it public through a mail that Rohit would not be a part of the India squads to tour Australia, the Mumbai Indians tweeted a video and picture of their captain training at nets. In the video, though did not mention the date or time in it, Rohit was seen batting without any obvious discomfort. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had asked the BCCI to bring in more clarity on the fitness status of Rohit and all other injured players like Ishant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar etc. To add to the fracas, the BCCI had also named injured Mayank Agarwal too in all the three squads.

3. Will Rohit play in the IPL 2020?

3. Will Rohit play in the IPL 2020?

There is a bit of uncertainty in that regard. It can be safely assumed that Rohit will not play in Wednesday's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. After this, the MI will have two more fixtures on October 31 and November 3 and there were speculations that Rohit might just return for that final league match. But right, now that too look a remote possibility as Rohit might have to skip the remaining part of the IPL 2020.

4. Will Rohit go to Australia?

4. Will Rohit go to Australia?

As of now, Rohit needs three weeks rest and the recovery period might collide with the white ball leg of India's tour to Australia. Rohit could fly out to Australia at a later date but at this point it could be a few days ahead of the Test series, starting in mid-December in Adelaide.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: RCB vs MI: Dream11 Prediction
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 48 October 28 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Bangalore
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More