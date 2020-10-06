IPL 2020: MI vs RR, Match 20: Rohit, Samson, Buttler and Suryakumar chase milestones

Rohit Sharma-led MI will look to reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2020 standing with a third win in a row, while Steve Smith-led RR will look to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses.

Mumbai have registered comprehensive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in their last two games. RR, on the other hand, have lost their last two games - against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders after winning their opening two games.

In their most recent outings, MI defeated SRH by 34 runs, while RR suffered a 8-wicket defeat to RCB. So, RR will be out to break their losing streak when they face MI, who will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins to go to the top of the table in ongoning the IPL 2020.

Both sides boast superstar players and some big power-hitters, like Sanju Samson, Kieron Pollard, Sharma, Jos Buttler, Smith, the Pandya brothers to name a few. Among those big name players a few will eye personal records during Tuesday's match.

Here are the player who are approaching personal milestones ahead of MI vs RR:

Rohit Sharma

The MI skipper was a treat to watch during the game against KXIP, but got out early in the last match against SRH. He has completed 5000 IPL runs and has scored two fifties in this season. Rohit will be looking to add one more big score to his name in the IPL 2020 and if he does that he could reach one more milestone to his IPL career. The Indian opener, who began his IPL career with Deccan Charger, needs 86 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for MI. Rohit will also overtake Suresh Raina in second for players with most IPL appearances.

Kieron Pollard

The big West Indian is in his rampaging best form in the IPL. And although its unrealistic goal for this match, one can't rule out the possibility of his achieving it if presented with the chance. Pollard has had massive impact in the death overs for MI along with the Pandya borthers with some powerful striking. He need 82 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs. He also needs 11 sixes to join an elite club of 200 IPL sixes.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson started his campaign with two blistering knocks against CSK and KXIP, scoring 74 and 85 respectively. But he was dismissed in the single-digit scores in the following games against KKR and RCB. The right-hander will be itching to score big and if he does that, it will be a sight to behold as he also eyes a few personal milestones during the match. He needs 3 catches and 120 runs respectively to complete 50 IPL catches and 2500 IPL runs.

Jos Buttler

The England wicketkeeper-batsman, who missed the first two matches for RR, needs 67 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs. He also is 94 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs for RR.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai batsman, who hasn't had a great outing so far this season, is 2 sixes away from completing 50 IPL sixes.

Robin Uthappa

The former India opener has also had a poor tournament and will hope to get back among the runs. The former Karnataka batsman has also not spent much time in the middle and he will look to do the same. He needs 56 runs to complete 4500 IPL runs.

Trent Boult

The New Zealand left-arm pacer did a remarkable job with the ball in MI's last encounter. He returned with the figures of 2/28 in his four overs, taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. He will now be up against the likes of Smith and Jos Buttler and if he manages to succeed against the two, MI will be in with a chance to win the game. Boult also eyes a personal milestone as he is 4 wickets away from 50 IPL wickets.