IPL 2020: MI vs RR, Match 20 Updates: Half-centurion Suryakumar, Hardik look to end Mumbai innings on high

While Mumbai remain unchanged from the last match, Royals have made three changes to their eleven with young Indian duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi coming in along with pacer Ankit Rajpoot.

The three players left out by the Royals are Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat and Riyan Parag. This will be Tyagi's IPL debut, while Jaiswal makes his second appearance of the tournament since his debut in Royals' opening match.

MI openers Rohit and Quniton de Kock have give their side a good start. The pair have added 40 runs in the first four overs with De Kock batting on 22 off 13 balls and Rohit unbeaten on 18 off 11. The duo have struck five boundaries and two sixes in total.

Royals new ball bowlers, on the other hand have struggled with their lines and lengths, with Ankit Rajpoot conceding 25 runs in his two over, while Jofra Archer has conceded 12 runs from one over and spinner Shreyas Gopal bowled a good over cocneding just 4 runs in his first over.

However, debutant Tyagi, who was introduced in the fifth over, picked up his first IPL wicket with the dismissal of De Kock.

At the end of powerplay, Mumbai Indians reached 57 for 1 in 6 overs as Suryakumar Yadav joined the skipper in the middle. In the 10th over Gopal got back to back wickets as he dismissed the dangerous Rohit for 35 runs off 23 balls and Ishan Kishan for a golden duck.

Despite losing partners at the other end, Suryakumar scored a stylish fifty.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi