IPL 2020: MI vs SRH: Pandya brothers and me form the engine room: Pollard

After the base was set up Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya along with Hardik Pandya powered MI past the 200-mark at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While Pollard remained unbeated on 25 off 13, Hardik scored a quickfire 19-ball 28. Meanwhile, Krunal scored his innings of just boundaries. Krunal faced just four balls but he added 20 runs. Krunal smashed two huge sixes and two boundaries to guide Mumbai past the 200-mark.

At the mid-innings break, Pollard said that the trio worked as the engine room for the Mumbai team.

"We look at us as the engine room in the car without the engine you can't move. We need to go there, put the speed on and up the run rate, some days it will happen some days it won't but when it gets off we have to make sure we make it count. Just petrol, clean petrol," said Pollard.

Mumbai Indians went on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.