IPL 2020: Michael Holding says BCCI can hold IPL 13 if T20 World Cup is postponed

Former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding said the BCCI can think of holding IPL 2020 if the ICC T20 World Cup gets pushed forward. There is doubt over the conduct of the global tournament too in the wake of the pandemic as the Australian Government has closed the country's borders at least till September.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia during October-November this year.

"I don't think ICC is delaying the T20 World Cup because they are making space for the IPL. It's the Australian government's law where they are not allowing any visitors into the country before a specific date," Holding said in an Instagram Live chat.

"But if there is no T20 World Cup, the BCCI has all rights to go ahead and organise a domestic tournament because there's a space. If they are encroaching on other people's tournament, you could say okay," he said.

The West Indian legend said players need to get used to saliva ban in the post Coronavirus world.

"First of all, I don't think this saliva ban is a serious problem. The problem with this ban is that the cricketers will take some time to adjust. It's a natural reaction when you are on the field and you want to shine the ball, you use saliva," he said.

"All you need to do is to get moisture on the ball and you can get that from your sweat. You don't have to use the usual saliva. The perspiration from your arm or your forehead will do the same job as saliva.

"And I've not heard anyone say that COVID-19 can be spread by perspiration. I don't think any practical problem in banning saliva. It's just a logistical problem of people being accustomed to do it and will have to practice not doing it," he added.