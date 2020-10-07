IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Ajinkya Rahane's Delhi Capitals days over? DC takes this decision!

The primary reason for Rahane's omission is the form of Delhi Capitals' top order. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi are giving the team good starts more often than not. Their middle-order consisting captain Shreyas Iyer, West Indian import Shimron Hetmyer, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is also in good nick.

In short, there is no place the Capitals can accommodate Rahane at present and the Indian Test vice-captain will have to sit in the dug-out, unless one of those aforementioned batsmen suffer a serios dip in form.

In that context, will Delhi Capitals consider trading Rahane in the upcoming IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window? The window will open after the 7th round of matches and any player who has played not more than two matches can be traded. Rahane so far has not played any matches, and falls under this category.

A Captials official said thus. "You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant player and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top.

"You do not fix something that isn't broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait for his turn to be honest," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," he said.

"The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official said.