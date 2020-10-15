IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Day 3: Delhi Capitals keen to sign these players after Shreyas Iyer injury

1. Shreyas Iyer injury

The Delhi Capitals captain had to walk out of the field after hurting his shoulder in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (October 14). Shreyas was trying stop a shot by Ben Stokes. He did not take the field for the rest of the match as Shikhar Dhawan led the team as stand-in-captain. Dhawan later said Shreyas' hand was moving but a final word can be ascertained only after having a medical inspection of his shoulder. Already reeling under injuries, Delhi cannot afford to miss Shreyas, also their prime batsman.

2. Injuries in Delhi camp

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant is nursing a Grade I tear on his hamstring and is expected sit out of a few matches. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL 2020 with a finger injury and fast bowler Ishant Sharma too had been ruled out of the tournament with a left rib cage injury. Offie R Ashwin had suffered a shoulder dislocation but since then he has recuperated and returned to the playing XI.

3. Players DC looking to sign

They will be eager to sign a back up for Pant and it is quite amazing that the DC overlooked such a minute point in the auction, roping in an Indian wicketkeeper batsman to support Pant. They can eye Sunrisers Hyderabad stumpers Wriddhiman Saha or Shreevats Goswami. Parthiv Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore too is an ideal candidate for the Capitals. They might also look to sign replacements for Ishant and Amit Mishra, and on their radar could be Basil Thampi (SRH), Mayank Markande (RR), or uncapped players like Midhun Sudhesan or Praveen Dubey. We might get an answer on Thursday.

4. Players DC can release

Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.