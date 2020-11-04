IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that the Mumbai franchise has a positive impact on youngsters and the side has successfully nurtured young talents who have later played for the Indian team.

In a video posted on the Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter handle, the former Indian cricketer said that youngsters learned so much from their teammates that it gave them a new dimension and meaning to their career.

“If you go a few seasons back, there are so many youngsters who have come in as a new face and they have gone on to play for India and done magnificently. So is the case with these youngsters. Nobody knows which direction they are going to go in from here. But we have spotted promise and that talent. Having spent time with the Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on all youngsters,” Tendulkar said in the video posted on MI’s Twitter handle.

The Little Master further added, “It gives a new dimension, a new meaning to their career. There are so many guys with so much experience. They have got so much to tell you and so much to share with you. You get almost close to two months to spend time with them. In the dressing room, in the hotel room and go out to have meals together. You learn a lot provided you are prepared to learn.

The defending champions finished the league stage on top of the table with 18 points from 14 games. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (Nov. 5).

(With inputs from agencies)