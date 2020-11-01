IPL 2020: One hurdle crossed, another small little tournament to play for us: Rohit Sharma after MI sealed playoff spot

The defending champions are currently placed on top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s hard work paid off as the side secured a play-off spot.

“Now that we know that we have qualified for the playoffs, it is a good achievement. All the hard work we did, before we came here and also when we came here, it all paid off.

“Now, one hurdle has been crossed, another small little tournament to play for us,” said the skipper in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai skipper has been out of action for the last four games due to a hamstring injury. Kieron Pollard has been leading the side in Rohit’s absence. Mumbai have one more match before the playoffs and the MI skipper said that they would want to keep the momentum going when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“We have one more game against SRH, it is going to be another important game for us. We do not want to think about the opposition, to be honest, we just want to come out here and keep the momentum going,” said Rohit.

Meanwhile a BCCI functionary told ANI that Rohit, who has not been included for India’s upcoming tour, will be assessed on Sunday and the area of focus would be his acceleration and deceleration process.

The BCCI functionary told ANI, “Rohit will be assessed on Sunday and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time.”

(With inputs from agencies)