IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings breaks viewership record

By
Bengaluru, September 22: The IPL 2020 opener broke viewership records after 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (September 19).

CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated reigning champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets to begin their bid for a fourth IPL title. The match marked MS Dhoni's return to cricketing action after 437 days as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup.

The IPL opener which saw Dhoni reach milestone 100th win for CSK seems to have broken a record for viewership as per BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who took to social media to announce the feat on Tuesday (September 22).

"Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
