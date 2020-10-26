IPL 2020: Outside noise doesn’t matter, it’s what’s within the team that influences you: Ben Stokes

England’s World Cup winning all-rounder Stokes scored an unbeaten 107 off 60, as he along with Sanju Samson chased down a stiff 196-run target set by the defending champions.

After the match, the Rajasthan all-rounder said that in his younger days outside noise affected him, but now he pays no attention to it as he has realised that his teammates and people around hold more importance. Stokes was in conversation with Samson, after the duo helped the Royals to an important win.

Asked about how he dealt with the ups and downs as a cricketer, Stokes told Samson in a video uploaded on iplt20.com, “Outside noise can affect people in different ways, when I was younger it affected me.

"It took me a while to understand that outside noise isn't what matters. It is all about what's within the team or people who have an influence on you, on your career,” said Stokes.

Stokes, who joined the team late as he was with his ailing father, struggled initially after he was handed the opener’s role. It took Stokes a couple of games to get into the groove, but Sunday’s match saw the all-rounder put up a scintillating show with the bat.

Following the win, Stokes was delighted that he could repay the faith the team had shown in him. “I have had backing from everyone at the franchise, I know I haven't delivered to the expectations of that but having that backing from the people that matter in the franchise is really the thing that I sort of pride everything on. It's good to return the faith,” said Stokes.

The opener further added that a big win over a team like the Mumbai Indians was a big motivator. “To beat a team like Mumbai by eight wickets is fantastic especially considering the momentum that Mumbai probably carried in with the innings that Hardik played. Some special striking. So, yeah great to get a win,” said Stokes.

With Sunday’s win, the Royals kept their playoff chances alive. The Steve Smith-led side will next take on the Kings XI Punjab on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)