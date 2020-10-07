IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Bengaluru, October 7: Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (October 6).
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," stated a media release from the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Mumbai Indians, which was their third defeat on the trot in IPL 2020. Steve Smith has also been going through a lean patch. After making two fifties in a row, Smith has made 3, 5, 6 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.
Started the tournament on a blazing note, posting totals in excess of 200 at Sharjah, the arrival at a bigger stadium in Abu Dhabi has not made the life easier for the Royals.
