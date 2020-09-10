IPL 2020: Rapper Krishna Kaul alleges IPL Anthem is copied; composer Pranav Malpe denies

But now the IPL 2020 is facing with another impediment. Indian rapper Krishna Kaul, aka KR$SNA, has alleged that the tournament anthem, Aayenge Hum Wapas, which was released recently, was copied from his 2017 album 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas.'

"Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" and created "Aayenge Hum Wapas" as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS," Krishna wrote on his Twitter account.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

However, Pranav Ajayrao Malpe, who composed the IPL 2020 anthem, denied the plagiarism allegations. "I was shocked. My composition is original and has not been inspired by any other artist's work. It has been created by me and my team through our hard work and efforts," Malpe was quoted as saying by ANI.

As a further evidence of originality, Malpe also produced a certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), stating that his song is original.

"I would like to share with you a certificate from the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) which is based on the findings of four well-known music composers who compared the two songs. The certificate clearly clarifies there is no similarity between the songs," he said.

On bagging the composing right of IPL anthem, Malpe said it was all about hard work and blessings from the Almighty. "I think God's grace, hard work, and luck helped me get this opportunity and I'm thankful for it," said Malpe.