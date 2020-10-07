IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja draws praise after exceptional fielding effort

Bengaluru, Oct. 7: The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some exceptional fielding. On Wednesday, during Chennai Super Kings' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional effort added one more to the list.
Jadeja dived to the ground at deep midwicket and when he was about to touch the boundary, he tossed to the ball to Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis, who himself has taken some exceptional catches this season, was once again in the thick of things as he came running in from long-on to complete the catch and send Knight Riders batsman Sunil Narine.
Narine, who did not open for the Knights in their match against CSK, came down the order, but the duo's exceptional fielding cut short his innings as he scored 17 off 9.
Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders, who chose to bat against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, lost quick wickets as they posted 167 on the board. Rahul Tripathi who was handed the opener's role in place of Narine, justified the spot, scoring a stellar 81 off 51.
Here's how netizens reacted to the Chennai all-rounders brilliant fielding effort during match 21 of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
What. A. Catch. Sir Jadeja 🙇♂️👏 #KKRvCSK— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 7, 2020
Proper technique combined with good presence of mind. 😍— Gypsy🕊 (@gandhi_offcl) October 7, 2020
Jadeja proves why he’s one of the best fielders of the country. pic.twitter.com/UpMjpuqsBW
Best relay catch jaddu & Faf #Dream11IPL2020 #csk #jadeja pic.twitter.com/baIlEtTpsO— Ñaveen kumar (@navinkumart98) October 7, 2020
That's why called when two of the greatest fielders of this era unite , things go insane ! #Fafduplesis #jadeja @faf1307 @imjadeja #CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/EMS9sx8u0g— Ankush Deb (@Ankush__Deb) October 7, 2020
Incredible catch #jadeja and faf both of you showed old is forever gold #CSKvsKKR— Ankit rajput (@Ankitrajput1510) October 7, 2020
This one is amazing @imjadeja 👏— 𝑺𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒆𝒅𝒅𝒚 (@SIRI_love_SG) October 7, 2020
Jadeja 🔥 #WhistlePodu #KKRvCSK #csk pic.twitter.com/LJlixxNytf
bow down to sir jadeja #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/bAigVySaDZ— ً (@itxahir) October 7, 2020
