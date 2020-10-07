Cricket
IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja draws praise after exceptional fielding effort

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 7: The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some exceptional fielding. On Wednesday, during Chennai Super Kings' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional effort added one more to the list.

Jadeja dived to the ground at deep midwicket and when he was about to touch the boundary, he tossed to the ball to Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis, who himself has taken some exceptional catches this season, was once again in the thick of things as he came running in from long-on to complete the catch and send Knight Riders batsman Sunil Narine.

Narine, who did not open for the Knights in their match against CSK, came down the order, but the duo's exceptional fielding cut short his innings as he scored 17 off 9.

Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders, who chose to bat against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, lost quick wickets as they posted 167 on the board. Rahul Tripathi who was handed the opener's role in place of Narine, justified the spot, scoring a stellar 81 off 51.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Chennai all-rounders brilliant fielding effort during match 21 of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 21:50 [IST]
