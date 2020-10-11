IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli pleased with "complete performance" against CSK

RCB beat CSK by 37 runs in an IPL 2020 encounter which took them to eight points from six games, while MS Dhoni's med suffered their fifth loss in seven games.

Kohli scored a 52-ball 90 to power RCB to 169-4, and in response Chennai could only manage 132-8, with Chris Morris taking 3-19.

RCB were at one stage 68 for 3 in 11 overs, but Kohli, who played a crucial knock, said he was really happy with the performance as they got out of the tricky position in the second half of batting.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch," Kohli further added.

The skipper also said it was really important to build on the momentum as they have some back-to-back games coming up.

"Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum.

"It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize," Kohli concluded.

Kohli-led RCB next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (October 12) in Sharjah.