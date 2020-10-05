IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 9 Highlights: Rabada picks up four as Delhi Capitals crush Royal Challengers Bangalore

Batting first, the Capitals posted a strong total of 196 for 4. The Challengers lost regular wickets as they found the target too daunting to fall to their second loss of the season.

IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19 updates

After being put into bat, Delhi Capitals' openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan laid down the foundation for a big innings. The duo put up 63 in the powerplay to hand Delhi a strong start. While Prithvi put up 42 off 23, Dhawan scored 32 off 28. Shaw, who has been in good form this season, gave Delhi a strong start, pumping 14 in the first over. But the opener's charge was cut short as Mohammad Siraj picked up the first wicket of the evening.

After the openers handed the Capitals a strong start, the RCB bowlers struck back with quick wickets to halt Delhi's charge. 63 came off the powerplay for the Delhi innings but following that a couple of quick wickets saw the innings slow down considerably. At one point the Capitals were at 90/3 after 11.3 overs and it didn't look like they would cross the 200 mark. Though they didn't breach the 200 mark, a solid partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant saw the Delhi team post 196/4.

Stoinis led from the front as he scored a quickfire 53 off 26. Stoinis' innings were studded with six fours and two maximums. Meanwhile Pant scored 37 off 25.

Pant's innings included three fours and two sixes. The duo stitched together a solid partnership of 89 off 40. The RCB bowlers did well to restrict the DC batsmen in the last couple of overs. But Washington Sundar's four overs kept the batsmen in check. Birthday boy Sundar played an economical spell as he gave away just twenty runs in his stipulated four overs. Saini leaked runs on the day giving away 48 runs in three overs.

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for 34 runs. Udana and Moeen Ali picked up a wicket each.

While the Delhi batsmen put up a decent total, the bowlers were in red-hot form to restrict a heavy RCB line-up.

The ask turned out to be too tough for Virat Kohli's men. The Delhi bowlers picked up regular wickets as the Challengers failed to build a partnership. Virat Kohli put the highest scores on the board for RCB on a day when the line-up fell like a pack of cards. But Kohli's 43 off 39, was too little to change the course of the game. While Rabada's four wicket haul helped restrict RCB, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel pocketed two wickets each to prevent the Bangalore team form a solid partnership and put up a fight.

Bowls the Super Over for 2 runs and dismisses two batsmen. Came for an over and dismissed Russell at ‘Sharjah’. Here at Dubai...takes Kohli’s wicket in the first over of his new spell. Rabada is the best fast bowler in #IPL2020. #DelhiCapitals — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2020

Virat Kohli achieved a massive personal milestone on the day as he crossed 9000 T20 runs, becoming the first Indian batsman to do so.

With the win the Shreyas Iyer-led team climbed to the top of the table. Moreover the massive win helped better the net runrate for the Capitals. Meanwhile Kohli's team remained third on the list.

Next up for the Capitals is the Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will next face the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.