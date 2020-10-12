IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, Match 28 updates: Kolkata Knight Riders set to face resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru, Oct. 12: The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 28 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (Oct. 12).

The IPL encounter promises to be a blockbuster clash in the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both sides head into the game having won four matches out of the six played so far. KKR is ahead on the points table due to the net run rate. Inconsistency has been an issue in both sides and they will have to bring out their A-game to notch up a victory in Sharjah.

KKR will be fretting over Andre Russell's availability after the big-hitting West Indies player hurt his knee during KKR's match against KXIP. Moreover, KKR will need their batsmen to put up a consistent show. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik-led from the front in the previous game, and they will need to skipper to put up another good show with the willow.

The Knights bowling unit has had a good run and will look to be their lethal best against the Challengers batting line-up led by an in-form Virat Kohli.

After starting the season off on the wrong foot, Kohli has put up a stellar show in the last few games, and will once again lead RCB from the front.

AB de Villiers who got the season off to a good start has not put a lot of runs on the board and the team will hope the wicketkeeper-batsman gets his act together quickly to make the line-up an even stronger one.

KKR and RCB have met 24 times in the IPL and Dinesh Karthik's side hold the edge as they have registered 14 wins, while Kohli's men have won on 10 occasions.

Here, mykhel brings you the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match updates:

Both captains will be entering the match on the back of good performances and will look to lead their respective teams from the front. In match number 28 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders is set to meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Ground on Monday.