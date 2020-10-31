IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB need to regroup as their confidence definitely took a beating after crushing defeats at the hands of Mumbai and Chennai. While the Super Kings battered Kohli's men by eight wickets in Dubai, Mumbai defeated RCB by five wickets in their last tie in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

For RCB, batting has been their strength with the likes of Virat Kohli, young in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch doing the job.

Young Josh Philippe, who replaced Finch in the last match, scored a handy 33 upfront but the team's lower middle-order, which has the likes of Shivam Dube, Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Mann, needs to take more responsibility.

On the bowling front, RCB have been hit hard by a split webbing of Navdeep Saini, who missed their last game. Dale Steyn, who replaced him, was rusty and leaked runs and is likely to be replaced by Isuru Udana.

2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH, on the hand, were clinical in their 88-run win over Delhi and would look to continue in the same vein.

Skipper David Warner (66) and Wridddhiman Saha (87) were a treat to watch in their 107-run opening partnership against Delhi, while Manish Pandey (44 not out) continues to shine in the middle-order.

Defending the mammoth 219 for 2, Rashid (3/7) led the SRH bowling unit for an impressive show to bundle out Delhi for 131. Besides Rashid, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan too were impressive.

3. Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Phillippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana/Dale Steyn.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahabaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed.

4. Dream11

Devdutt Padikkal, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

5. Head to head

In the 16 matches Bangalore and Hyderabad faced each other, the latter holds a slender 8-7advantage with one match getting abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 31

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP