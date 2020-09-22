IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli & Co. claim opening win after Sunrisers' sorry collapse

Chasing 164, Sunrisers looked on course to ease towards that target with Jonny Bairstow in superb form and set at the crease on 61.

However, Bairstow's decision to attack a Yuzvendra Chahal (3-18) delivery turned the tide as he was skittled for the first of eight wickets in 26 balls.

Vijay Shankar fell for a duck from the next delivery before Priyam Garg went for 12 and Abhishek Sharma (7) was victim to an incredible mix-up with Rashid Khan (6).

With Mitchell Marsh nursing an injury and demoted down the batting line-up, the lower order wilted, giving RCB a stunning start to their quest for a first IPL title.

Earlier, fifties from Devdutt Padikkal (56) and AB de Villiers (51) helped RCB to 163-5 from their 20 overs.

That total did not look like being defended as the brilliant Bairstow put Sunrisers, who lost opener David Warner (6) to a second-over run-out, in an excellent position.

He hit six fours and a pair of sixes to guide Sunrisers to 121-2 in the 16th over before his ill-advised heave allowed Chahal's floaty delivery to clatter into leg stump.

A googly then removed Shankar first ball and, though Chahal did not claim a hat-trick, Garg soon departed after a failed attempt to ramp Shivam Dube (2-15).

Sharma was run out in absurd fashion as he collided with Rashid, who needed several minutes of treatment before continuing.

He followed Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) in being bowled by Navdeep Saini (2-25) in the next over as Sunrisers faded badly.

Marsh, who badly sprained his ankle in RCB's innings, did not come in until number 10 and was caught at long-on off his first ball and had to be helped from the field.

RCB's win was then wrapped up in the final over as Sandeep Sharma (9) was caught in the deep by skipper Virat Kohli off Dale Steyn (1-33).

Paddikal proves his worth

The exciting Paddikal got the nod to open alongside Aaron Finch ahead of Parthiv Patel and vindicated that decision with an excellent innings. With Kohli and the explosive De Villiers also in the XI, RCB have a potent batting line-up that possesses the potential to deliver in more devastating fashion than they did in Dubai.

Chahal starts collapse

Seeing off the last over of Chahal, one of the most dangerous bowlers in the IPL with over 100 wickets in the competition, was always likely to be key for Bairstow and Sunrisers. He failed to do so and his poor shot proved a decisive error. Still, even the England international could not have predicted the manner in which Sunrisers collapsed.