IPL 2020: Recap: When the IPL was played at UAE, South Africa

1. When IPL was held in UAE

The initial part of IPL 2014, the seventh edition of the tournament sponsored by Pepsi, was moved to UAE before returning to India from May 2. Even the glitzy opening ceremony of the IPL was held in UAE, and the tournament was held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. It happened because then Home Minister of India Sushil Kumar Shinde categorically said security cannot be provided to the tournament because of the Indian general election.

2. The IPL 2014 stats

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2014 defeating Kings XI Punjab in the final. Robin Uthappa played a pivotal role for them scoring 660 runs with five 50s and at a fine strike-rate of 137.78. Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI was the Player of the Tournament. Mohit Sharma of Chennai Super Kings was the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps and Sunil Narine of Knight Riders a close a second with 21 victims.

3. IPL 2009 in South Africa

The tournament was played between April 18 and May 24 and had to be shifted to South Africa because the schedule collided with the multi-phased Indian elections to the Parliament. The BCCI had requested the India Government to arrange para-military security for IPL 2009 in light of the Mach 3, 2009, attack on Sri Lankan cricketers at Lahore by 12 armed extremists. But the tournament was a grand success with over 200 million people watching the event in India alone and was hailed as one of the biggest cricket shows.

4. IPL 2009 stats

The final was played by erstwhile Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chargers led by Adam Gilchrist won the tournament and the Australian was also player of the tournament for scoring 495 runs and effecting 18 dismissals behind the stumps. Matthew Hayden of Chennai Super Kings was the highest run-getter with 572 runs followed by Gilchrist and AB de Villiers of erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (465). Left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh emerged the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets followed by Anil Kumble of RCB (21 wickets) and Ashish Nehra of Daredvevils (19 wickets).