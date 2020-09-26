IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma credits Ricky Ponting for his success as Mumbai Indians skipper

Speaking on the first episode of India Today Inspiration season 2, Rohit, who has won a record four IPL titles, one more than Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, opened up on his team's success and how he likes to lead the Mumbai Indians.

"I see how I can get little contributions from all the players. And of course, my performance is also important," Rohit said.

"I want to make sure that the 10 guys who're playing and the other players on the bench, I should be talking to them and make them feel important. And that's something that I learned from Ricky Ponting," the Mumbaikar added.

The 33-year-old India opener waxed eloquent on Ponting, who was a former Mumbai Indians player and coach.

"The first thing Ponting told me that when you're captaining you can't be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai."

When asked how he looks after the youngsters to get the best out of them, Rohit said: "Those players will come out good or will be at their best when they are not under pressure. When there is not too much talking going on about them in the squad. They get to know all these things."

After the loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL lung opener, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in their second match.

Rohit himself lead from the front with a blistering 80 off 54 balls, a match in which he reached a personal milestone of 200 sixes in the IPL, becoming fourth in the all-time list.

Mumbai Indians next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

