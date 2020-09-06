IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19.

The season, which was originally scheduled to start in March, will see a blockbuster match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings set the ball rolling for the T20 extravaganza.

The IPL will be held across three venues in the UAE, i.e. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India captain Virat Kohli, are yet to lay hands on the prestigious trophy. RCB will begin their campaign in Dubai, when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Bangalore team will play three afternoon matches during this season’s tournament.

While they face SRH in their opener, they will end their group stage against Delhi Capitals in an evening match in Abu Dhabi.

In this edition there will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the evening match starting at 7:30pm IST.

Here is the schedule of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition.

RCB Schedule (All timings, IST):

Date Venue RCB vs Timing (IST) September 21: Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM September 24: Dubai: Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM September 28: Dubai: Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM October 3: Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM October 5: Dubai: Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM October 10: Dubai: Chennai Super Kings 7. 30 PM October 12: Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM October 15: Sharjah: Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM October 17: Dubai: Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM October 21: Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM October 25: Dubai: Chennai Super Kings 3.30 PM October 28: Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM October 31: Sharjah: Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM November 3: Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM

Live Streaming: All matches will be live streamed on Disney Hotstar

Live Telecast: Live on Star Sports Network

RCB Full Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.