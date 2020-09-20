IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best possible XI, India timing, Live telecast details

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore falls behind David Warner captained Hyderabad in the head to head record winning only six of the 15 matches so far. In that context, both the teams will be eager to make a strong start to IPL 2020. Let's take a closer look.

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

RCB might go in with the opening combination of Aaron Finch, a certainty, and it remains to be seen that whether they will give a go for young Devdutt Padikkal or the experienced Parthiv Patel as they did last season. Chris Morris will come in as the all-rounder while the pace bowling department will be handled by Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Their spin army will consist of Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI

Warner will open along with Englishman Jonny Bairstow as they did last year. They had a highly productive alliance at totem pole slot in IPL 2019 and the Hyderabad outfit will be keen for them to do an encore. The ever reliable Manish Pandey will shore up the middle order but since it is almost impossible to include Kane Williamson their middle order wears a think look. Hyderabad will be fielding Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as the other two foreigners in the line-up.

Possible Playing XI: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

3. Live details

Date: September 21

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP