IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede on March 29

The opener of the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian league will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As per reports, the league phase will end on May 17. Only the league phase fixtures are reportedly out and the last league game will be held on May 17. The league stage will be held for 50 days. The final of the 13th edition will be reportedly held on May 24.

🚨 ATTENTION #OrangeArmy🚨



The moment you've all been waiting for.



Mark your 🗓 for #IPL2020! pic.twitter.com/Z11JPXDvwu — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 15, 2020

As reported earlier, the upcoming season will see only six double-headers. The season will see the double-headers only on Sundays. Due to this, the league phase has been stretched by an extra week.

The six double-headers will see a 4pm start and an 8 pm start. The knockout stage schedule is yet to be confirmed.

While the official IPL website is yet to confirm the fixtures, the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have shared their fixtures on their official Twitter accounts.

According to the Tweet shared by Sunrisers, the Hyderabad outfit will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1. Meanwhile, Bengaluru team RCB revealed that they will open their season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on March 31.