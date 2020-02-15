Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede on March 29

By
IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede on March 29

Bengaluru, February 15: The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings.

The opener of the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian league will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As per reports, the league phase will end on May 17. Only the league phase fixtures are reportedly out and the last league game will be held on May 17. The league stage will be held for 50 days. The final of the 13th edition will be reportedly held on May 24.

As reported earlier, the upcoming season will see only six double-headers. The season will see the double-headers only on Sundays. Due to this, the league phase has been stretched by an extra week.

The six double-headers will see a 4pm start and an 8 pm start. The knockout stage schedule is yet to be confirmed.

While the official IPL website is yet to confirm the fixtures, the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have shared their fixtures on their official Twitter accounts.

According to the Tweet shared by Sunrisers, the Hyderabad outfit will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1. Meanwhile, Bengaluru team RCB revealed that they will open their season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on March 31.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BOL 0 - 2 GEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue