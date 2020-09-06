IPL 2020 schedule: Rajasthan Royals full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Rajasthan Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season. Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.

Since their return, the have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

The Royals kick off their bid for the IPL 2020 title on September 22 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, UAE. Meanwhile, they will end their league phase with a match against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on November 1 in Dubai, UAE.

Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals, squad, venue and timings.

IPL 2020 schedule of Rajasthan Royals

Date Day Time (IST) Venue Match September 22 Tuesday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings September 27 Sunday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab September 30 Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders October 3 Saturday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals October 6 Tuedsay 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals October 9 Friday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals October 11 Sunday 3:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals October 14 Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals October 17 Saturday 3:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 19 Monday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals October 22 Thursday 7:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 25 Sunday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians October 30 Friday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals November 1 Sunday 7:30PM Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

RR Full Squad

Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

RR IPL Record

Starting as underdogs, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the India Premier League after beating the favourites Chennai Super Kings. Since, then it has never worked out for the Royals, who have entered the play-offs in only three other seasons.