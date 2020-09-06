IPL 2020 schedule: Rajasthan Royals full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Bengaluru, September 6: With the addition of young blood, Rajasthan Royals are ready to challenge in the the Indian Premier League once again in IPL 2020, which is slated to start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Rajasthan Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season. Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.
Since their return, the have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.
The Royals kick off their bid for the IPL 2020 title on September 22 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, UAE. Meanwhile, they will end their league phase with a match against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on November 1 in Dubai, UAE.
Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals, squad, venue and timings.
IPL 2020 schedule of Rajasthan Royals
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match
|September 22
|Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|September 27
|Sunday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
|September 30
|Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 3
|Saturday
|3:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 6
|Tuedsay
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 9
|Friday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|October 11
|Sunday
|3:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 14
|Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 17
|Saturday
|3:30PM
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 19
|Monday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 22
|Thursday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 25
|Sunday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|October 30
|Friday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
|November 1
|Sunday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
RR Full Squad
Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.
RR IPL Record
Starting as underdogs, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the India Premier League after beating the favourites Chennai Super Kings. Since, then it has never worked out for the Royals, who have entered the play-offs in only three other seasons.
