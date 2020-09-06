Cricket
IPL 2020 schedule: Rajasthan Royals full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

By
Rajasthan Royals kick off their bid for the title on September 22 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings
Bengaluru, September 6: With the addition of young blood, Rajasthan Royals are ready to challenge in the the Indian Premier League once again in IPL 2020, which is slated to start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Rajasthan Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season. Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.

Since their return, the have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

The Royals kick off their bid for the IPL 2020 title on September 22 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, UAE. Meanwhile, they will end their league phase with a match against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on November 1 in Dubai, UAE.

Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals, squad, venue and timings.

IPL 2020 schedule of Rajasthan Royals

Date Day Time (IST) Venue Match
September 22 Tuesday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
September 27 Sunday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
September 30 Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
October 3 Saturday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
October 6 Tuedsay 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
October 9 Friday 7:30PM Sharjah Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
October 11 Sunday 3:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
October 14 Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
October 17 Saturday 3:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
October 19 Monday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
October 22 Thursday 7:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
October 25 Sunday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
October 30 Friday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
November 1 Sunday 7:30PM Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

RR Full Squad

Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

RR IPL Record

Starting as underdogs, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the India Premier League after beating the favourites Chennai Super Kings. Since, then it has never worked out for the Royals, who have entered the play-offs in only three other seasons.

More IPL 2020 News

Story first published: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 18:52 [IST]
