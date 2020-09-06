IPL 2020 schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Bengaluru, September 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set for the thirteenth edition of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Sunrisers, who replaced Deccan Chargers as the Hyderabad franchise, made their IPL debut in 2013. The Orange Army will open their IPL 2020 campaign against fellow south Indian side Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 In Dubai.
SRH will end their league phase with a match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. The Orange Army will enter the new season with their sights set on adding a second title to their kitty.
IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads
Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad along with squad, record and timings of every SRH match in Indian time.
SRH Full Schedule in Indian Time
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match
|September 21
|Monday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|September 26
|Saturday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|September 29
|Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 2
|Friday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 4
|Sunday
|3:30PM
|Sharjah
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 8
|Thursday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab
|October 11
|Sunday
|3:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 13
|Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|October 18
|Sunday
|3:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 22
|Thursday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 24
|Saturday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 27
|Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|October 31
|Saturday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|November 3
|Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
SRH Full Squad
David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.
SRH IPL record
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title in 2016 and ended as runners up in 2018, when they came second best to their south Indian rivals Chennai Super Kings. They have also reached the play-offs in three other seasons.
