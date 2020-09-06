IPL 2020 schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Sunrisers, who replaced Deccan Chargers as the Hyderabad franchise, made their IPL debut in 2013. The Orange Army will open their IPL 2020 campaign against fellow south Indian side Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 In Dubai.

SRH will end their league phase with a match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. The Orange Army will enter the new season with their sights set on adding a second title to their kitty.

Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad along with squad, record and timings of every SRH match in Indian time.

SRH Full Schedule in Indian Time

Date Day Time (IST) Venue Match September 21 Monday 7:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore September 26 Saturday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad September 29 Tuesday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 2 Friday 7:30PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 4 Sunday 3:30PM Sharjah Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 8 Thursday 7:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab October 11 Sunday 3:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals October 13 Tuesday 7:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings October 18 Sunday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders October 22 Thursday 7:30PM Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 24 Saturday 7:30PM Dubai Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 27 Tuesday 7:30PM Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals October 31 Saturday 7:30PM Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad November 3 Tuesday 7:30PM Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH Full Squad

David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

SRH IPL record

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title in 2016 and ended as runners up in 2018, when they came second best to their south Indian rivals Chennai Super Kings. They have also reached the play-offs in three other seasons.