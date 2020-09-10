IPL 2020: Shane Watson feels experience and quality will help CSK this year

Just weeks before the IPL 2020 opener, which is scheduled for September 19, CSK camp was hit by 13 cases of coronavirus, resulting in an extended quarantine period and a delayed start to their outdoor training session. The 13-member list also included two players.

Apart from the coronavirus cases, CSK received a blow after senior stars Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out due to personal reasons. However, Watson feels the team still possess enough experience and quality to overcome any obstacle.

"Having an experienced team means your players have more understanding of being able to get their skills to execute under pressure from game one," Watson said on Nabeel Hashmi's YouTube show.

IPL 2020: There was little rust that will not take long to go: Watson after first CSK session

The former Australian all-rounder added, "That is why we believe we've got a great chance of having a great year because of the quality of players and the experience we've got.

"We've got more chance of not making many mistakes trying to get up to speed as quickly as we possibly can."

The veteran all-rounder Watson has been playing across the world for the past few seasons, and he is banking on that experience to shine in his next assignment.

"I've sort of been away playing T20 tournaments on and off for the last four years or so," he said.

"I have more of an understanding (now) but still it's a challenge to be able to get your skills up."

Why did MS Dhoni back Shane Watson at Chennai Super Kings despite modest form

Watson also praised CSK's "world class" leadership group for backing him during an up-and-down last season.

"The 2018 season was one of my better seasons, it wasn't just the final (where Watson made a match-winning century).

"But last year, certainly CSK stuck with me through thick and thin. In every other team that I've been in, I may have been dropped a couple of games before I got the runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Just them backing me, knowing my next few good innings were around the corner, (was amazing). Only world-class leaders will really stick by and have the confidence to do that, given the calibre of the players we've got."

(With PTI inputs)