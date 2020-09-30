Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals were done in by two-paced pitch

By
Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals were done in by two-paced pitch in the chase of 163 against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals were done in by two-paced pitch in the chase of 163 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi, September 30: The Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the IPL 2020 when they succumbed to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs on Tuesday (September 29). Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said the pitch became two-paced when their turn to bat came.

"They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that, we thought dew would come on but we can't give any reasons at this moment," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Delhi Capitals played their first match in Abu Dhabi, and Shreyas said it became all the more tough to gauge the pitch. But he admitted the batting was not easy as the track transformed into a double-paced one in the second innings.

"We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat," Shreyas said.

More SHREYAS IYER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rashid revels in miserly spell
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 12 September 30 2020, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More