IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals were done in by two-paced pitch

"They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that, we thought dew would come on but we can't give any reasons at this moment," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Delhi Capitals played their first match in Abu Dhabi, and Shreyas said it became all the more tough to gauge the pitch. But he admitted the batting was not easy as the track transformed into a double-paced one in the second innings.

"We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat," Shreyas said.