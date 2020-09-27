IPL 2020: Shubman Gill hails Pat Cummins for splendid comeback

The Australian pacer had a forgettable outing against Mumbai Indians in KKR's opening IPL fixture, in which he conceded 49 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 16.33.

However, the world number one Test bowler, bounced back by smartly altering his length on Saturday (September 26) to return with tidy figures of 1 for 19 as KKR restricted SRH to a below-par 142 for 4 in Abu Dhabi. In their chase, Gill made an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls to guide KKR to a seven-wicket victory.

Following the game, the young opener Gill praised Cummins for his ability to bounce back so quickly.

"One odd day doesn't mean much to us and he (Cummins) bowled really well in this game," Gill said after helping KKR beat SRH by seven wickets to register their first win in IPL 2020.

Cummins, who was bought by KKR for a record Rs 15.5 crore, dismissed an in-form Jonny Bairstow (5) with a delivery that sharply nipped back in.

"Pat is one of the best bowlers in the world right now. We had to start with Pat and Sunil," Gill said.

The 21-year-old India batsman, who scored his fifth IPL fifty, shared an important partnership with Eoin Morgan (42 runs off 29 balls) to help KKR chase down the target with two overs to spare.

Gill said as an opener it's his duty to bat through the innings.

"I think as an opener, it's very important to stay there and it's your duty to see the team through," he said.

"The plan was simple. I was there to get set and see my team through. Total wasn't that big. So it was important for me to stay there. As a batting unit, I think we all did well."

Gill once again lost his opening partner Sunil Narine early in the innings but he said the team would stick with the opening combination for now.

"It's a team decision. As of now, I think we are sticking to Sunil Narine. In the past, he has really done a good job for us," he concluded.

KKR will look to continue with the moment as their next fixture is just two days away with Rajasthan Royals waiting next on Wednesday (September 30) in Dubai.