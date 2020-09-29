IPL 2020: Shubman Gill wants to learn more from Eoin Morgan

Gill and Morgan were invloved in an unbeaten 92-run match-winning stand for the fourth wicket after KKR were reduced to 53 for three while chasing a modest target of 143 in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26.

Opening the innings, Gill, who was later adjudged the man of the match made an enterprising 62-ball unbtean 70, while Morgan scored a brisk 42 off 29 balls as KKR cantered home with two overs to spare.

The 21-year-old Gill, who is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket after a prolific run in domestic cricket, was all praise for Morgan, especially for the manner in which the latter played the spinners.

"He batted really well, especially against the spinners. His reverse-sweeping and sweeping is something I definitely want to learn," Gill said.

With one loss and a win, KKR have two points from as many matches in the cash-rich Twenty20 franchisee-based tournament, which is being held at three different venues in the UAE this year.

Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 30) and Gill believes the experience of batting with a seasoned campaigner like Morgan at the other end will hold him in good stead for future matches right throughout the tournament.

"The conversations weren't long in the middle, we were trying to anticipate what the bowlers were trying to do.

"The total wasn't big so it was important for me to stay there. As a batting unit we all did well," added Gill, who made his India debut last year.

The Punjab youngster, who has always preferred the opener's slot, said his duty at the top of the tree is to bat right throughout the innings.

"I think as an opener, it's very important to stay there and it's your duty to see the team through," he said.