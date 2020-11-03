IPL 2020: Skipper David Warner praises Sunrisers players for their resilience

Warner (85 not out off 58) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out off 44) lit up the last league game of the tournament with an unbeaten 151-run opening stand to chase down the 150-run target in 17.1 overs.

The bowlers had set up the game nicely for SRH by restricting MI to 149 for eight despite a timely 41 off 25 from veteran Kieron Pollard.

With their third straight win, SRH finished third in the points table with 14 points and sent Kolkata Knight Riders packing due to their superior run rate.

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner scores 500-plus runs in an IPL season for sixth time, surpasses Virat Kohli

Winning three on the trot is not easy and Warner agreed Mumbai rested players, but credited his bowlers who restricted Mumbai to 149/8 in a small ground in Sharjah.

"Obviously, they (Mumbai Indians) rested a couple of players, but to hold them to 150 on this ground is outstanding. Nadeem, to go for 18 in his four against a side with so many left-hand batsmen, is exceptional," Warner told at the post-match presentation.

The skipper said that his team's resilience was the reason behind their successive wins and also added that it's his duty to give the team a good start.

"There is great resilience in the side. We always put our best foot forward. A lot of the credit goes down to the franchise owners. We looked back to 2016 when we had to win every game to win the title," Warner added.

"When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose. You just saw how much that dropped chance hurt Rashid, the passion with which we play. I pride myself on giving the team a great start. That is my duty and responsibility. Fortunately, we haven't had to chase a big total," Warner said.

IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Highlights: Warner, Saha shine as Sunrisers slay Mumbai to qualify for play-offs

Mumbai Indians will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday (November 5) and the winner of that match will progress to the finals, while the loser will get another chance as they will face the winner of the Eliminator on Sunday (November 8).

In the eliminator on Friday (November 6), SRH will face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished fourth on the same number of points in Abu Dhabi. Warner recalled the 2016 final in which SRH were victorious when asked about the eliminator against RCB.

"RCB are a very good side. They have a lot of dangerous players. We beat them in the 2016 final. Another do-or-die game. Hopefully, we can carry the momentum from this game," Warner concluded.