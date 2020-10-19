IPL 2020: Smith praises Buttler and bowlers after Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings

Starting the day at the foot of the table, Smith-led Royals moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2020 points table after they managed to do the double over CSK.

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a paltry total of 125/5 in 20 overs and in response, despite the initial struggle, Rajasthan Royals chased down the score with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Buttler played a match-winning knock of 70 runs while skipper Smith played foil to him with a knock of 26 runs to get RR over the line.

Rajasthan were struggling 28/3 at one stage, but Buttler and Smith put together an unbeaten stand of 98 runs to take their side over the line. Deepak Chahar was the pick of CSK bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-18 in his four overs.

While Royals and CSK featured in a high-scoring game in the reverse fixture, the two were involved in a low-scoring match on Monday (October 19). And Smith said the wicket in Abu Dhabi was not a batsman friendly wicket, but he believed his team bowled well in the powerplay.

"Sharjah is a little different from here. The wicket was not the best for batting, and good to be on the winning side. I thought we bowled well in the powerplay," Smith said at the post-match presentation.

Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal returned with the best bowling figures as he finished with figures of 1-14 in his four overs. Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer also returned with 1 for 18 and 1 for 20 respectively in their quota of four overs each.

The Royals skipper also heaped praise on his spinners and Buttler, who helped take the pressure off him during the run chase.

"The spinners bowled good lengths, with the googlies and leggies, building a lot of pressure. Tewatia and Shreyas have been sensational for us. Buttler took the pressure off me. I just knocked it around, and he just batted the way he usually does. He always maintains a good strike-rate." Smith added.

Rajasthan Royals, who have secured eight points, will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (October 22) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.