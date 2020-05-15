IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly hints at pay cut for Indian cricketers if IPL not held

The IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus outbreak that has the world in a standstill.

"We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of R4,000 crore which is huge," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Mid-Day.

"If the IPL takes place, we won't have to go in for pay cuts. We'll manage things," he added.

There have been talks about India playing five Tests during the upcoming tour to Australia, scheduled between November, December and January, 2021. It has also been reported that India might play all the Tests in the series at one venue, possibly at Adelaide.

However, Ganguly refuted the talks. "I don't think it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests. There will be limited overs games and plus we have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines. All this will extend the tour," Ganguly said. "Look, there are a lot of expenses involved. People can't imagine how much is needed to run the game," he said.

Australian vice-captain Travis Head too had given his thumbs up to the idea of playing five Tests in the series. Head had also expressed satisfaction on Adelaide as the possible venue of all five Tests in the series.

India had beaten Australia in the last series held in 2018-19 to register their first-ever Test series win Down Under under Virat Kohli, the first Asian nation to achieve the feat in fact.